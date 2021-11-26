Successful Portfolios LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 102.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.7% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,688.07.

Shares of BKNG traded down $202.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,322. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,437.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,309.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

