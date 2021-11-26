Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trims Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price to $80.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of LSPD opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,391,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 180,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 62,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

