Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 69,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 748,649 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $9.40.
A number of brokerages have commented on INN. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.28.
In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.