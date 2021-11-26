Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 69,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 748,649 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on INN. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

