Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $9,076,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 217,931 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 172,875 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.