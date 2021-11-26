sUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.63 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. sUSD has a market cap of $107.57 million and $1.63 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00233092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00089860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012390 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 107,500,625 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.