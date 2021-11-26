SVB Leerink Trims Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price to $85.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

