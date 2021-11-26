Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 165.15% from the company’s current price.

SYBX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

SYBX stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 31.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

