Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

