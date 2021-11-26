Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,094,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after purchasing an additional 291,210 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,730 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

