Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $513.79

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 513.79 ($6.71) and traded as high as GBX 517 ($6.75). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 493.80 ($6.45), with a volume of 367,471 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 492.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 513.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

