Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.33 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,372 shares of company stock worth $6,353,709. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

