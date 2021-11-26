Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading 13.3% Higher

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares traded up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.85. 146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 91,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 63.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 103,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.