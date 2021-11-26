Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TARS. Raymond James upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TARS opened at $27.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $162,274.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,523 over the last 90 days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.