TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.82. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

