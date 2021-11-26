TD Securities Cuts Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$3.50

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.79 million and a PE ratio of -14.42. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,054,905.25. Also, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,095.24. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,235 shares of company stock worth $375,659.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

