Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

