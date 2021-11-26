Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $131.22 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

