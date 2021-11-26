Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

