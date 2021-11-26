Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,666,000. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,624,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,662,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $241.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

