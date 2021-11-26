Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,372 shares of company stock worth $6,353,709 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

