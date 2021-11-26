Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,252,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $157.04 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.27. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

