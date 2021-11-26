Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,326 shares of company stock worth $82,493,427.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

