TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 461,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 29.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 160,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 179.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

