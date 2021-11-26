Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.56.

Shares of TDOC opened at $106.00 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $100.51 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,376. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

