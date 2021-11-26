Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.56.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $100.51 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $2,802,376. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

