Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, New Street Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.91.

TLSYY opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Telstra has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

