TEMCO Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.84 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $34.84 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00066915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00100150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.95 or 0.07649276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,310.65 or 0.99852195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

