Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $45.01. 701,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $59.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.22.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

