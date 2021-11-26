Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $150.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

