Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.81 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

TTEK traded down $5.73 on Friday, reaching $184.27. 9,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,508. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,282. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

