TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.13.

TFI International stock opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. TFI International has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TFI International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

