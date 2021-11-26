The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Daniel A. D’aniello Sells 1,500,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CG opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.