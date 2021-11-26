The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lowered by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

KO opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

