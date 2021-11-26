The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.00) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN opened at €11.06 ($12.57) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.