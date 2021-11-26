The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.89 million.

HCKT stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,486. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

