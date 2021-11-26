The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 856.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.8% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 12,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.2% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

HD opened at $411.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.20 and a 200-day moving average of $335.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

