The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

