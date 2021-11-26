The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

