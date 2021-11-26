The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $328.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $340.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

