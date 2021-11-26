The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $97.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,777 shares of company stock worth $32,830,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

