The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $21.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.07 billion and the lowest is $19.53 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $16.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $87.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $94.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.30 billion to $97.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.89. 368,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,281,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.85. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $268.74 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.