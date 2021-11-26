The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

DIS traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.40. 205,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,281,219. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $267.84 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

