The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 458.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

