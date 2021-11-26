Thomas E. Dalum Sells 9,658 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 88.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
