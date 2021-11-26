Thomas E. Dalum Sells 9,658 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 88.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.