Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,979 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Unitil worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of UTL opened at $42.81 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $683.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.96%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

