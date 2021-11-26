Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,646 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,646 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gray Television were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 501.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.