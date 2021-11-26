Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 334 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $101.80 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $58,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,947 shares of company stock valued at $393,759. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

