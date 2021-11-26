Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,670 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Calavo Growers worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.91. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 280.49%.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

