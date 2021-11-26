Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $906,000 Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Joint by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $83.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

