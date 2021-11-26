Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,631 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.80 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

