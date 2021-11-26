Tiaa Fsb Buys 2,587 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,846. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $143.55.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

